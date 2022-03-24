Nicolette “Rambie” Baldovino, of Tamuning, died March 21 at the age of 36. Rosary will be at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning as follows: 5 p.m. Monday-Friday followed by 6 p.m. Mass; and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday followed by Mass at 5 p.m. Viewing and last respects will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 28 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on March 30 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona.

