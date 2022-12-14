Nicomedes "Comin" Peña Andrada, of Dededo, died Dec. 9 at the age of 82. Rosary will be said, followed by celebration of Mass, at 6 p.m. weekdays and 5 p.m. weekends at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (lower level), Dededo. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Dec. 28, at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level), Dededo, followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

