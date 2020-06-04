Nieves Omega Garces, formerly of Agat, died May 30 at the age of 92. Mass of Intention  is live streamed at http://www.AganaCathedral.org or on Facebook page: 6 p.m. June 4 at St. Therese Chapel; 6 p.m. June 5 at the chapel; 12:10 p.m. June 6 at the chapel; 9:30 a.m. June 7 at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica; 6 p.m. June 8 and June 9 at the chapel. Viewing from 9-11:30 a.m. June 10, at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered June 10, at the cathedral-basilica. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti. 

