Nikko "Nicks" Montimor Arcala, of Dededo, died July 11 at the age of 26. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 5 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment service will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
When the Guam Power Authority received the rate-setting Public Utilities Commission's green light to raise the fuel cost on power bills in thr…
I don't know about you, but nothing can get me to watch the 2021 Olympics. Not Simone Biles, not transgender athletes, not the 100-meter track…
Early this morning, Chairman Raúl Grivalja's committee, the Committee on Natural Resources, Office of Insular Affairs, held a full committee h…
