Nil Garcia Uy, of Dededo, died Oct. 25 at the age of 83. Mass of intentions will be held at 6 p.m. until Nov. 3 at Santa Barbara Church (upper level), Dededo. Rosary to follow. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 8:30-11 a.m. Nov. 12 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:30 a.m. at Santa Barbara Church (lower level), Dededo. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

