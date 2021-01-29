Nina Cruz, of Dededo, died Jan. 18 at the age of 54. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Feb. 3 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of a Christian Burial will be offered at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Cremation service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

