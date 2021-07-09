Nobie Ancheta Orias, of Dededo, died June 28 at the age of 56. Rosary is being prayed daily at 5:30 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 12 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon July 13 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Private cremation service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

