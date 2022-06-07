Noe “Butch” Ignacio Saison, II, of Dededo and originally from Oka, Tamuning, died at the age of 64. Last respects will be held from 9 - 11:15 a.m. June 11 at the First Church of God in Barrigada. Life celebration service will be offered from 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

Load entries