Noel Evan Pasillas Taitague died September 20 at the age of 7 weeks. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 8:30 - 10:30 a.m. October 8 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon at St. Joseph Church, Inalåhan. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona. 

