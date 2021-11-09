Norberto “Bert” Pore Salanio, of Folsom, California, formerly of Yigo and Mangilao, died Nov. 1 at the age of 93. Last respects will be from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will take place Nov. 16 at Guam Memorial Park.

