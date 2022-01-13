Norma Castro Galon, of Mongmong, died Jan. 8 at the age of 84. Mass of Intention is offered nightly at 6 p.m. at Nuestra Señora de Las Aguas Church in Mongmong. Viewing and last respects will be from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 20 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Cremation will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium in Windward Hills, Yona.

