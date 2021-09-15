Norma Ojeda Naputi

Norma Ojeda Naputi, of Talofofo, died on Sept. 6 at the age of 58. Mass is being prayed at San Miguel Catholic Church, Talofofo: 6 p.m. from Monday-Friday, except for Thursdays when there is no Mass. Mass also will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturdays; and at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 - 11 a.m. Sept. 29 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

