Norma Q. Dimla, of Dededo, died April 2 at the age of 79. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 5:30 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Viewing and last respects will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. April 15 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon April 16 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
