Norman “Johnka”/“Chief”/“Bittut” Luis Manibusan Santos, of Chalan Pago passed away June 16 at the age of 64. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 5:30 p.m. weeknights, excluding Thursday, and 10 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church, Chalan Pago. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon July 14 at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

