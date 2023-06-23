Norman “Johnka”/“Chief”/“Bittut” Luis Manibusan Santos, of Chalan Pago passed away June 16 at the age of 64 years. Mass of Intention is being held at 5:30 pm weeknights (excluding Thursday) and Saturday Mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church, Chalan Pago. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon July 14 with Rosary after Mass at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada. 

