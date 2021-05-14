Octavia Palacios David Camacho, of Dededo, died May 10 at the age of 42. Mass of Intention is being offered at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo: 6 p.m. Monday–Friday (lower level); 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (upper level). Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
