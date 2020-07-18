Ofelia "Fely" Lucero Espulgar, of Yigo, died July 15 at the age of 92. Viewing and last respects will be held from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

