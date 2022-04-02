Oliva “Bang” Benavente Savares, of Dededo, died March 28 at the age of 87. Rosaries are held daily on Zoom at noon. ID: 828 6672 5864 Passcode: 032535. Nightly Mass of Intentions are held at the Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo: 6 p.m. Monday – Friday; and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Mass of a Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. April 11 at the Santa Barbara Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
Oliva Benavente Savares
Vanessa Wills
