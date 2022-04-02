Oliva “Bang” Benavente Savares, of Dededo, died March 28 at the age of 87. Rosaries are held daily on Zoom at noon. ID: 828 6672 5864 Passcode: 032535. Nightly Mass of Intentions are held at the Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo: 6 p.m. Monday – Friday; and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Mass of a Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. April 11 at the Santa Barbara Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

