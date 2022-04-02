Oliva Benavente Savares, fondly known as “Bang,” of Dededo, died March 28 at the age of 87. Rosaries are said daily on Zoom at noon. ID: 828 6672 5864 Passcode: 032535. Nightly Mass of Intention is celebrated at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo: 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. April 11 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

Tags

Load entries