Oliva Paulino Pinaula, also known as "Bang/Lib," of Inalåhan, died Nov. 28 at the age 82. Mass of Intention is offered at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Inalåhan: 6 p.m. Nov. 30; no Mass Dec. 1 and 2; 6 p.m. Dec. 3-4; 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5; 6 p.m. Dec. 6-7. Dec. 7 will be the last Mass. Funeral services will be announced later.

