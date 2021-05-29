Olive Taeu Pereda, of Monterey, California, and formerly of Barrigada, died recently at the age of 83. Mass of Intention is being prayed at San Miguel Church: at 5 p.m. Saturday; 9:30 a.m. Sunday; 6 p.m. Monday. The final night will be Tuesday, with Mass at 6 p.m. Funeral service will be held June 7 in Monterey, California.

