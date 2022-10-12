Oliver Tabuniar Pinzon, of Talo'fo'fo', died October 5 at the age of 79. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 - 11 a.m. October 22 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon at San Miguel Church, Talo'fo'fo'. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries