Olivia Aurorita Evarola Reyes

Olivia Aurorita Evarola Reyes

Olivia Aurorita Evarola Reyes, of Tamuning, died Feb. 21 at the age of 81. Rosary is being prayed at St. Anthony Catholic Church as follows: 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday followed by mass; 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday followed by mass. Last respects will be held March 2 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1:15 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. Public Health guidelines regarding number of individuals attending, use of face masks and social distancing will be followed and strictly enforced.

Tags

Load entries