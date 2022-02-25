Olivia “Debra"/"Liv” Debra Flores Borja, familian Cabesa/Chedo, of Sinajana, died Feb. 20 at the age of 49. Rosary is being prayed at 7:30 p.m. at Daso Road in Afame, Sinajana, and will end Feb. 28. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon March 18 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, also known as Tiguag Cemetery, in Nimitz Hill, Piti.

Tags

Load entries