Olivia "Lulu/OC" Leola Torres Cruz, of Sinajana, died March 4 at the age of 87. Last respects will be from 8 a.m. to noon March 19 at the Agana Heights Baptist Church. Memorial service will commence at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at the Custino Baptist Cemetery in East Hagåtña.
