Orlando Ojima Abat, also known as “Orly,” of Yigo, died Sept. 3 at the age of 74. Nightly rosary is being said at 6:15 p.m. at 513 Emsley St., Yigo. A private memorial service will be held from 9 a.m.-noon on Sept. 23 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

