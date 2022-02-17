Orlina Salas Quenga, also known as “Lina”, familian “Kan/Damoa/Lasuru/Chiguires/Fungu”, of Yona, died Feb. 12 at the age of 65. Mass of Intention will be offered at Niño Perdido y Sagrada Familia Catholic Church in Asan at the following schedule: 7 a.m. weekdays; Saturday at 5 p.m.; Sunday at 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. Last respects will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. March 11 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. March 12 at Niño Perdido y Sagrada Familia Catholic Church, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

