Ovita Anita Nauta, of Tamuning, passed away Sept. 1 at the age of 67. Rosary is being prayed 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 4:30 p.m. weekends with Mass to follow at Saint Anthony's Church, Tamuning. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:15 a.m. Sept. 16 followed by Mass of Christian burial at noon at St. Anthony Church, Tamuning. Interment Services will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

