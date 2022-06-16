Pablo M. Madlangbayan, of Dededo, died June 13 at the age of 92. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 - 11:30 a.m. June 23 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Bernadita Church, Yigo. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries