Pablo Ramira Caraig, of Yigo, died March 17 at the age of 80. Rosary is prayed daily at 10:03 a.m. via streaming. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10 a.m. to noon March 31 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Bernadita Catholic Church in Agafa Gumas, Yigo. Cremation will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium in Windward Hills, Yona.

