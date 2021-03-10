Paciencia Polloso Edrosa, also known as “Pat," of Dededo, died Feb. 26 at the age of 86. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. March 18 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic Street (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. Public health guidelines regarding number of individuals attending, use of face masks and social distancing will be followed and strictly enforced.

