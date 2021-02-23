Pacita Salas Reyes, also known as “Pat/Patsy/Patty Cakes,” familian Fungu/Chigeris/Lasaru/Kan/Damoa/Latu, of Mongmong and formerly of Yona, died on Feb. 4 at the age of 63. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon on Feb. 24 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Nino Perdido y Sagrada Familia Church in Asan, followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

Tags

Load entries