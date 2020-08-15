Rosita Taitingfong
Rosita Taitingfong, also known as "AbuRose," familian Pomparu/Aburose, of Mangilao, died Aug. 12 at the age of 74. Services will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Aug. 22 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Cremation will follow.
Ricardo M. Losongco
Ricardo M. Losongco, fondly known as "Dado," of Chalan Pago, died May 7 in Texas at the age of 84. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church, Chalan Pago. Inurnment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Sairong Rengiil Wong
Sairong Rengiil Wong, also known as “Sai," of Barrigada, died July 31 at the age of 71. Mass of Intention is being said daily at San Vicente/San Roke Church in Barrigada. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 21 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente/San Roke Church, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.
Joseph James San Nicolas
Joseph "Joe" James San Nicolas, of Malojloj, died July 29 at the age of 47. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at San Isidro Church in Malojloj, followed by cremation.
Edward James Oltremari
Edward "Eddie" James Oltremari, of Barrigada, died Aug. 2 at the age of 80. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Aug. 15 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. at San Vicente Catholic Church, Barrigada. Interment service will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
Elmore Cotton
Elmore "Moe" Cotton, of Tamuning, died July 21 at the age of 84. At 11 a.m., Aug. 15, a prayer and memorial service will be streamed live on facebook.com/akemi.cotton/. Final respects may be paid in person from noon-2:30 p.m. at the Guam Veterans Cemetery Chapel, Piti. It will be followed by military honors and the inurnment ceremony.
Maria Crisostomo Pablo
Maria Crisostomo Pablo, also known as "Tita/Lia," familian Bejong/Sarasa, of Sinajana, died Aug. 4 at the age of 78. Mass of Intention is offered at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church as follows: 5 p.m. Saturday; 6:30 a.m./8:30 a.m./10 a.m. Sunday; 7 p.m. Monday. No Mass Tuesday to Friday. Last respects will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. Aug. 18 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. at the Sinajana church. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
Jovan Taitague Tamayo
Jovan Taitague Tamayo, also known as "The Oddchild/Oddisee/Kross/Van,'' of Talofofo, died July 27 at the age of 39. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 8-11 a.m. Aug. 15 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:30 a.m. at San Miguel Catholic Church, Talofofo. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens.
