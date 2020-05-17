Melchor Gadista Calisay

Melchor Gadista Calisay

Robert Santos Quitugua

Robert Santos Quitugua, also known as "Homer" and "Bob," familian Tanaguan/Carabao, of Dededo and formerly of Asan, died May 13 at the age of 73. Funeral service will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. May 23 at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti. Interment will follow.

Melchor "Bobby" Gadista Calisay

Melchor "Bobby" Gadista Calisay, of Yigo, died May 2 at the age of 59. Private funeral services will be held at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Interment services will immediately follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

Jesusa Pangelinan San Nicolas

Jesusa Pangelinan San Nicolas, also known as "Neng," "Chulang" and "Susie," familian Oku/Mali/Chaka of Dededo, died May 7 at the age of 84. A private family funeral service will be held May 19 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

Tags

Load entries