Robert Santos Quitugua
Robert Santos Quitugua, also known as "Homer" and "Bob," familian Tanaguan/Carabao, of Dededo and formerly of Asan, died May 13 at the age of 73. Funeral service will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. May 23 at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti. Interment will follow.
Melchor "Bobby" Gadista Calisay
Melchor "Bobby" Gadista Calisay, of Yigo, died May 2 at the age of 59. Private funeral services will be held at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Interment services will immediately follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Jesusa Pangelinan San Nicolas
Jesusa Pangelinan San Nicolas, also known as "Neng," "Chulang" and "Susie," familian Oku/Mali/Chaka of Dededo, died May 7 at the age of 84. A private family funeral service will be held May 19 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In