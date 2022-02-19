Aurelia Natividad Jallorina
Aurelia Natividad Jallorina, of Yigo, died Feb. 8 at the age of 89. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10:30 a.m. to noon March 1 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Interment services will follow immediately at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang Barrigada.
Roland Rivera Taitague
Roland Rivera Taitague, of Talo'fo'fo, died Feb. 13 at the age of 76. Mass of Intentions is being prayed 6 p.m. Monday to Wednesday and Friday; 5:30 p.m. Saturday; and 9:30 p.m. Sunday at San Miguel Catholic Church, Talo'fo'fo'. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Feb. 25 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon, at San Miguel Catholic Church, Talofofo. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Enrique Benavente Borja
Enrique Benavente Borja, of Yona, died Feb. 11 at the age of 78. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 26 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.
James Lorenzo Mobel Balmonte
James “Boom” Lorenzo Mobel Balmonte of Dededo, died Jan. 26 at the age of 24. Last respects will be from 9-11:15 a.m. Feb. 24 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic Street (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Final Blessing will commence at 11:45 a.m. Interment with military honors will follow at Guam Memorial Park. Public health guidelines regarding the use of face masks will be followed and strictly enforced.
Lilanie Marie Alig
Lilanie Marie Alig, of Piti, died Feb. 15 at the age of 52. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:30 a.m. March 5 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Private services will follow immediately after.
Frankie Daniel Quintanilla Carriaga
Frankie “Kiko”/“Ko” Daniel Quintanilla Carriaga, Familian “Orong” of Chalan Pago, died Feb. 11 at the age of 66. Rosary is being said at 7:30 p.m. nightly at 363 Tai Rd., Chalan Pago. Mass of Intention is being offered at 5 p.m. Monday to Friday (excluding Thursday); 5:30 p.m. Saturday; and at 6:30 and 10 a.m Sunday at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey in Chalan Pago. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. March 8 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
Martin De Guzman
Martin De Guzman, of Machanao, Dededo, died Feb. 7 at the age of 83. Viewing and last respects will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 19 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Feb. 22 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Bruce Leo Caisido
Bruce Leo Caisido, of Yona, died Feb. 2 at the age of 40. Last respects will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 19 San Agustin’s Funeral Home, Harmon. Services will follow at noon. Private cremation to follow at Our Lady of Peace in Windward Hills, Yona.
Trinidad Chargualaf Mendiola
Trinidad "Daling"/ "Trinie" Chargualaf Mendiola, of Asan, died Jan. 23 at the age of 68. Viewing and last respects may be paid on Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to noon, at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Niño Perdido y Sagrada Familia Catholic Church, Asan. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Julieta Llerena Delin
Julieta "Julie" Llerena Delin, of Barrigada, died Feb. 2 at the age of 68. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 19 and a Memorial Service will be held from 11 a.m. to noon at the First Church of God, Barrigada. Interment services will follow immediately at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.
Johnny Adriano Arriola
Johnny “John” Adriano Arriola, Familian “Arrot” of Waianae, Hawaii and formerly of NCS, Dededo, died Jan. 2 at the age of 75. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon Feb. 18 at Santa Bernadita Catholic Church in Agafa Gumas, Yigo. Last respects will be held from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 19 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic Street (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Private cremation will follow. Public Health guidelines regarding the use of face masks will be followed and strictly enforced.
