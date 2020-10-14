Erlinda Infante Raz
Erlinda "Erly" Infante Raz, of Yigo, died Sept. 29 at the age of 61. Private funeral service will be held at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Joseph Mantanona Camacho
Joseph Mantanona Camacho , of Pagat, Mangilao, died Sept. 26 at the age of 53. Last respects will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Ada's Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery.
Rosita Ichihara Quichocho
Rosita "Rosie" Ichihara Quichocho, familian Ichi'hara, of Yona, died Oct. 6 at the age of 72. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Assumption of Our Lady Church in Piti. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
Marlene Galino
Marlene Galino, of Dededo, died Oct. 4 at the age of 54. Last respects will be held Oct. 17 at St. Paul Assembly of God, 1700 Mendiola St., Dededo. Viewing is from 9 a.m.-noon and the memorial service is from noon-1:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
Junior L. Perez
Junior L. Perez, of Inarajan, died Sept. 28 at the age of 54. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 23 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada, followed by interment at Inarajan Catholic Cemetery.
Anthony Calvo Cepeda
Anthony Calvo Cepeda, also known as "Tony Oba," familian Calvo/Cocora, formerly of Sinajana and residing in Altus, Oklahoma, died Sept. 16 at the age of 70. Burial blessings will be officiated by the Rev. Father Val at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at the Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti. Anthony’s remains will be placed into the columbarium adjacent to the Veterans Chapel. Masks must be worn by all those in attendance. A Memorial Mass celebrating the life of Anthony will be announced at a later date.
Lawrence William Marion
Lawrence William Marion, also known as “Larry," familian Omo, of Agat, died Oct. 9 at the age of 74. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti. For safety reasons, the family asks everyone to use face masks and practice social distancing.
Jimmy Babauta Castro
Jimmy "Jim" Babauta Castro, familian Deche, of Agat, died Sept. 21 at the age of 66. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 16 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
Zachary Thomas Sanchez San Nicolas
Zachary Thomas Sanchez San Nicolas, of Barrigada, died Oct. 6 at the age of 23. Rosary is being held at 6 p.m. daily at Father Duenas Boys Chapel. Viewing and last respects will be held Thursday, Oct. 15, at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Margaret Cepeda Cabrera
Margaret Cepeda Cabrera, familian Cocora, of Sinajana, died Sept. 29 at the age of 68. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 15 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Interment service will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
Monsignor David Ignacio Arceo Quitugua
Monsignor David Ignacio Arceo Quitugua, familian Aliak/Chelenko, of Agana Heights, pastor emeritus of San Juan Bautista Church, died Sept. 15 at the age 84. Mass of Intention will be held at 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 5 p.m. on Saturday. Rosary will be held at 8:30 a.m., followed by Mass at 9 a.m., on Sunday at San Juan Bautista Church, Ordot, until Oct. 16. A special Mass will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 14 at San Juan Bautista Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 17 at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña. Interment will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.
Bruce Edward Patterson
Bruce Edward Patterson, of Yigo, died Sept. 11 at the age of 69. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Oct. 16 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. Public health guidelines will be strictly enforced.
