Ana Torres Sablan
Ana Torres Sablan, Familian Vicentico, of Mangilao, died Sept. 6 at the age of 93. A private family funeral service will be held. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Joshua Laitan Cruz
Joshua "Josh" Laitan Cruz, of Dededo, died Sept. 6 at the age of 39. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Sept. 28 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
Anthony Quinata Sanchez
Anthony Quinata Sanchez, also known as “Cory/A.Q.,” of Barrigada, died recently at the age of 57. Last respects will be held from 10 a.m.–noon Sept. 18 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial to follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
Edgardo Janies Olkeriil
Edgardo Janies Olkeriil, also known as "Ed/Oki," of Dededo, died Sept. 6 at the age of 58. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Sept. 30 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Interment will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, or Tiguag Cemetery, in Nimitz Hill, Piti.
Joel Patrick Jonathan Castro
Joel Patrick Jonathan Castro, of Sinajana, died Sept. 6 at the age of 43. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
Rita Jesus Sumbillo
Rita Jesus Sumbillo, also known as"Auntie Gi'na," familian Badu, of Asan, died Sept. 9 at the age of 87. Rosary will prayed via Zoom at 8 p.m. daily CHst, 5 a.m. CST; Meeting ID: 671 477 1232 Passcode: divinemerc. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
Annette Acfalle Tedpahogo
Annette Acfalle Tedpahogo, also known as “Officer Ted” and “AJ,” familian Eugenio/Panto, of Cañada, Barrigada, died Aug. 24 at the age of 59. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Sept. 14 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Private cremation will follow.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In