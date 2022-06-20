Pilar Diaz Cruz Lujan
Pilar Diaz Cruz Lujan, of Chalan Pago, and formerly of Hagåtῇa, died June 12 at the age of 91. Finakpu' Rosary will be said at 5:30 p.m. and Mass celebrated at 6 p.m. June 19 at Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña. Last respects will be held from 10 a.m.-noon June 21 at the Guam Museum indoor theater in Hagåtῇa. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at the cathedral-basilica. Interment will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.
Rodolfo Lanada
Rodolfo “Rudy” Lanada, of Machanao, Dededo, died recently at the age of 81. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 7 p.m. at 318 Chalan Ubas, Machanao, Dededo. Last respects will be held from 5 p.m. June 20 to 9:30 a.m. June 21. Catholic Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. June 18 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (lower level) in Dededo. Interment will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.
Rosania Tmirngakl Eugenia Adelbai
Rosania “Mama Rose” Tmirngakl Eugenia Adelbai, of Ordot, died June 9 at the age of 86. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-12:15 p.m. June 20 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
Kathy Diego Cruz
Kathy Diego Cruz, of Malojloj, died June 8 at the age of 56. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon June 21 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at San Isidro Catholic Church, Malojloj. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Teresita Mendiola McDaniel
Teresita “Terry Aguon” Mendiola McDaniel, of Manengon, Yona, died June 3 at the age of 79. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon June 21 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
Concordia Mata Estioca
Concordia Mata Estioca, of Agana Heights, died June 7 at the age of 74. Rosary is prayed nightly at 4:30 p.m. weekends and 5:30 p.m. weekdays at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Viewing and last respects will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. June 20 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In