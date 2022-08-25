Seniorida Emelios
Seniorida Emelios, of NCS, Dededo, died on Aug. 11 at the age of 50. Last respects will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 and at 10 a.m. Aug. 27 at the family's residence, 183 B Chalan Disipulu, Dededo. Burial will follow immediately at Vicente A. Limtiaco Cemetery in Nimitz Hill, Piti.
Bernabe T. Barcinas
Bernabe T. Barcinas, of Merizo, died August 18 at the age of 92. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. nightly at the family residence at 1127 Kanton Tasi St., Malesso'. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9- 11 a.m. August 27 at the family residence at 1127 Kanton Tasi St., Malesso'. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon at San Dimas Catholic Church, followed by Interment Services at Malesso Catholic Cemetery.
Joseph Acfalle Bamba
Joseph “Joe” Acfalle Bamba, of Yigo, died July 22 at the age of 64. Last respects will be held from 9–11 a.m. Aug. 26 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo. Burial will follow at Holy Cross (Togcha) Cemetery in Yona.
Feliciano Valentino Mariur Jr.
Feliciano “TinTin"/"Felix” Valentino Mariur Jr., formerly of Pagat, Mangilao and Barrigada, residing in Spanaway, Washington, died July 19 at the age of 37. Last respects and public viewing will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Ada’s Funeral Home, Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Vicente Church, Barrigada, followed by burial at Tiguac Cemetery, Nimitz Hill, Piti.
Eddie Ignacio Camacho Mafnas
Eddie Ignacio Camacho Mafnas, of Talo'fo'fo', died August 1 at the age of 32. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 - 11:30 a.m. August 26 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon at San Miguel Church, Talo'fo'fo'. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Rodolfo Alip Delfin Sr.
Rodolfo Alip Delfin Sr., of Machanao, died August 13 at the age of 83. Rosary is being prayed at 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 6 p.m. on weekends at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m. - noon August 27 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Sta. Barbara Church, Lower Level, Dededo. Interment services will follow immediately at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang Barrigada.
Joseph Quichocho Leon Guerrero
Joseph “Joe Gustav” Quichocho Leon Guerrero, of Mangilao, died August 11 at the age of 68. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. at the family residence, hse 210 JR Mariano St., in Mangilao. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. – noon August 26 at the family’s residence, hse 210 JR Mariano St., in Mangilao. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Santa Teresita Church in Mangilao. Burial with full military honors will be rendered at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
Rose Ogo Quinene
Rose “Mama Faucet” Ogo Quinene, familian “Tuba/Teleforo”, of Yona, died July 28 at the age of 54. Nightly rosary is being offered at 7 p.m. at #161(A) Chalan Teleforo Pulantat, Yona. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. - noon August 26 at the family residence #161(A) Chalan Teleforo Pulantat, Yona. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 12:30 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Yona, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park in Barrigada.
Christopher John Quitugua Sablan
Christopher John Quitugua Sablan, of Yona, died August 2 at the age of 49. Mass of Intention is being offered at Santa Teresita Church in Mangilao at 6 p.m. Monday- Friday (no Mass Thursday) and 5 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. on Sunday. at St. Francis Church in Yona. Public will be held from 1 - 4 p.m. August 26, at ADA'S Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. August 27 at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Yona. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.
Patrick Roy Reyes Sablan
Patrick Roy Reyes Sablan, of Yigo, died Aug. 3 at the age of 51. Mass of Intention will be offered at 6 p.m. weeknights, followed by Rosary at Santa Barbara Church, lower level, Dededo and at 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, followed by Rosary at the church’s upper level. Final Rosary will be prayed on Aug. 25. Viewing and Last Respects may be paid from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, Aug. 26 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at Santa Barbara Church, upper level, Dededo. Interment Services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Jaime Lanzanas Patenia
Jaime “Dad"/"Daddy"/"Pa"/"Jimmy"/"Papa"/"Papa Yigo” Lanzanas Patenia, of Yigo, died July 30 at the age of 60. Mass of intention will be offered at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Nightly rosary will be offered at 6 p.m. until August 7 at the family residence: 425 Chalan Birada Road, Yigo. Last respects will be held from 8 - 11 a.m. August 27 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.
