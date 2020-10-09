Renie Mendoza Tumanda
Renie Mendoza Tumanda, of Yigo died Sept. 25 at the age of 45. Private funeral service will be held at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada. Interment service will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Jimmy Aguigui Castro
Jimmy "Jim" Aguigui Castro, familian Deche, died recently. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Friday, Oct. 16, at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
Nelly Alajar Perez
Nelly Alajar Perez, also known as “Katsuko/Obachan,” familian Biang/Gollo, of Mongmong, died Oct. 2 at the age of 68. Last respects will be held from 3:30-6 p.m. Oct. 13 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Oct. 14 at Our Lady of the Blessed Waters, Mongmong. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
Jayme Ellis
Jayme Ellis, of Yigo, died Oct. 1 at the age of 37. Interment will take place in Gilbert, Arizona, at a later date.
Masae Fritz
Masae "Missy" Fritz, of NCS, Dededo, died Sept. 24 at the age of 76. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Oct. 9 at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
Joseph Garrido Blas
Joseph "Joe" Garrido Blas, familian Litches, of Umatac, died Sept. 21 at the age of 69. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 10 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Cremation will follow.
Joseph Escotillo LaVille and Maria Ursula Guirnalda LaVille
Joseph "Pepe" Escotillo LaVille, and Maria "Mary/Soling" Ursula Guirnalda LaVille, of Maina, died Sept. 11 at age 95 and Sept. 18 at age 92, respectively. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Oct. 10 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. According to their wishes, interment for Joseph LaVille will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti and for Maria LaVille at Pigo Cemetery in Anigua.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In