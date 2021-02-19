Anna Leon Guerrero Taitague
Anna Leon Guerrero Taitague, of Inarajan, died Feb. 13 at the age of 80. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Feb. 25 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at St. Joseph Church, Inarajan. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Victor Limtiaco Manibusan
Victor Limtiaco Manibusan, familian Bittot/Chino, of Yigo, died Jan. 25 at the age of 63. Viewing and last respects will be held from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Private cremation service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.
Carmen Tedtaotao Mafnas
Carmen “Mamie” Tedtaotao Mafnas, of Barrigada, died Jan. 29 at the age of 73. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
Brandon Dwayne Castro Aguigui
Brandon Dwayne Castro Aguigui, of Merizo, died Feb. 3 at the age of 27. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon Feb. 19 at San Dimas Church, Merizo. Interment will follow immediately at Merizo Community Catholic Cemetery.
Joseph Paul Fejeran Benavente
Joseph Paul Fejeran Benavente, of Dededo, died recently at the age of 67. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 19 at San Agustin's Funeral Home in Harmon. Private cremation will follow.
Romen R. Bujen
Romen Riklon Bujen, of Toto, died Jan. 25 at the age of 50. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 20 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Interment service will follow immediately at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, also known as Tiguac Cemetery, Nimitz Hill, Piti.
Angelee Blas De Soto
Angelee Blas De Soto, formerly of Yigo and more recently of Guma' Trankilidat in Tumon, died Jan. 24 at the age of 68. Mass of Intention will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church In Yigo: 6 a.m. Monday through Friday; 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Last respects will be held from 9-10:45 a.m. Feb. 19 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
Naomi Ramirez Debevoise
Naomi Ramirez Debevoise, of Ordot, died Jan. 29 at the age of 75. Last respects will be held from 4-6 p.m. Feb. 19 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Feb. 20 at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church in Ordot. Interment service will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
