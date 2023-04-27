Pascual T. Gutierrez, of Maina, passed away April 23 at the age of 78. Rosary is being prayed at noon daily at 123 Chalan Manoto St. Maina. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:45 a.m. May 3 followed by Mass of Christian burial at noon at Our Lady of Purificacion Church, Assan-Ma'ina. Interment services will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Pascual T. Gutierrez
