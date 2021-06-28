Pastor Elmer Q. Pascua, of Dededo, died on June 8 in Palo Alto, California at the age of 69. Public viewing and last respects will be held from 8:30 to 10:15 a.m. July 2 followed by a memorial service from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Grace Baptist Church, Barrigada Heights. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona. 

Tags

Load entries