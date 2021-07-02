Pastor Elmer Q. Pascua, of Dededo, died June 8 in Palo Alto, California, at the age of 69. Public viewing and last respects will be held from 8:30-10:15 a.m. July 2, followed by a memorial service from 10:30 a.m.-noon at Grace Baptist Church, Barrigada Heights. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

