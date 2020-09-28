Pastor Glen Foster Cluck, of Barrigada, died Sept. 22 at the age of 65. Last respects will be held from 8-10 a.m. on Oct. 3 at Victory Chapel, 256 Chalan Pale Ramon Haya, North Marine Corps Drive, in Yigo. Memorial Service will commence at 11 a.m. Interment will take place in Prescott, Arizona at the Yavapai Prescott Indian Tribal Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Oct 10. Note: Public Health guidelines regarding number of individuals attending and social distancing will be followed and strictly enforced.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Travelers, stuck on Guam, plead for a chance to say goodbyes to loved ones
- $5.4M tax refunds being mailed
- 'Can I touch you?': Girl, 12, reports attempted sex assault
- Family of couple who died from COVID are reunited
- Governor announces reopening of some businesses with 25% capacity restriction
- Bereavement journey to the Philippines ends on Guam
- Tourism worker: 'I'm broke'
- 2 arrested in separate drug busts
- $5.4M in tax refunds to hit the mail
- Another case of vandalism leaves teacher heartbroken
Images
Videos
Filipinos living in the United States are a major cash cow for the Philippine government. Read more
OMBRE GA'CHONG
- Lee P. Webber
Being a man who has lost his mother, father, two brothers and a 7-year-old son – not to mention many, many close fellow service members in Vie… Read more
- Dr. Vincent Taijeron Akimoto
She stands gleaming in white like a shining city upon a hill. A beacon of hope for even those who are sick but with no money to pay. Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In