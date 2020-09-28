Pastor Glen Foster Cluck, of Barrigada, died Sept. 22 at the age of 65. Last respects will be held from 8-10 a.m. on Oct. 3 at Victory Chapel, 256 Chalan Pale Ramon Haya, North Marine Corps Drive, in Yigo. Memorial Service will commence at 11 a.m. Interment will take place in Prescott, Arizona at the Yavapai Prescott Indian Tribal Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Oct 10. Note: Public Health guidelines regarding number of individuals attending and social distancing will be followed and strictly enforced.

