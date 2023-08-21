Patricia “Pat” Bustillo Taitano, of Asan, passed away Aug. 17 at the age of 68. Mass of intention is being offered at 7 a.m. at Niño Perdido y Sagrada Familia Catholic Church, Asan. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Sept. 1, at Niño Perdido y Sagrada Familia Catholic Church Asan. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon, followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

