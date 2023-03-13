Patricia “Patty” Finona Guerrero Toves Diaz, Familjen Reso/Liberatu/Englis, of Yigo, died March 7 at the age of 85. Mass of Intention is being said 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. March 17 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon.

Tags

Load entries