Patricia “Patty” Finona Guerrero Toves Diaz, Familjen Reso/Liberatu/Englis, of Yigo, died March 7 at the age of 85. Mass of Intention is being said 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. March 17 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon.
Patricia Finona Guerrero Toves Diaz
Tags
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Officials ban roadside parking for parents of Untalan students
- Couple accused of tampering with jury denies conspiracy charges
- Akima spared prison time in kidnapping case
- 3 of 10 homeless people in encampment helped, housed
- AG asks residents to report panhandlers
- Driver with 5 minors in vehicle accused of ramming another car
- Two men accused of attempted car theft
- ‘Trash will have to remain at curb’
- Driver gets 1 year for 2021 traffic fatality
- Jurors find man not guilty of shooting son
Images
Videos
To hear progressives tell it, attacks on free speech come almost exclusively from right-wing book burners eager to control the contents of pub… Read moreProgressives have First Amendment problem
All Points Bulletin
- Fred M. Chargualaf
Over the past four years, the Guam Police Department has attempted to entice people from all walks of life to become a member of Guam’s finest… Read moreRecruitment in the Guam Police Department
- Eva Cruz
I never really learned about Fuha in school until I went to the University of Guam, but I do remember my favorite drawing from the shiny brown… Read moreLasso' Fuha
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In