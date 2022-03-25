Patricia "Patty" Josephine Tayama Gofigan, familian Yomuk, of Dededo, died March 10 at the age of 50. Mass of Intention is at 6 p.m. daily at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo and will end on March 19. Nightly rosary is being prayed at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom until March 19. Last respects will be from 9 to 11 a.m. March 30 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo. Cremation will follow.
Daniel “Dan” Joseph Tayama Gofigan, Familian “Tajima”/“Yommok”, died Jan. 5 at the age of 52.
