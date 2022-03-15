Patricia "Patty" Josephine Tayama Gofigan, familian Yomuk, of Dededo, died March 10 at the age of 50. Mass of Intention is at 6 p.m. daily at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo and will end on March 19. Nightly rosary is being prayed at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom until March 19. Last respects will be from 9 to 11 a.m. March 30 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo. Cremation will follow.

