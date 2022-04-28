Patricia “Pat” Limtiaco Aguon Camacho, of Nimitz Hill Estates, formerly of Asan, died April 19 at the age of 82. Mass of intention is at 7 a.m. Sunday to Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday at Niño Perdido y Sagrada Familia Catholic Church in Asan. Nightly rosaries are at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom (Meeting ID: 83291530428; Passcode: Pat39). Last respects will be from 8 a.m to noon May 2 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 1 p.m. at Niño Perdido in Asan. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

